* Foamix Pharmaceuticals announces plans for additional
phase 3 trial for fmx101 in moderate to severe acne
* Foamix Pharmaceuticals ltd- commencement of 3(rd) phase 3
trial planned mid 2017; submittal of nda planned in h2-2018
* Foamix pharmaceuticals ltd- pooled analyses of phase 3
data show additional statistically significant effects on
primary and secondary efficacy endpoints
* Foamix pharmaceuticals - if results will be positive,
trial is expected to form basis for a nda which company plans to
submit in second half of 2018
