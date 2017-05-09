May 9 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Foamix reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.39

* Q1 revenue $927,000 versus $745,000

* Says as of march 31, 2017, we had cash and investments of $118.7 million, compared with $131.0 million as of december 31, 2016