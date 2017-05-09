BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:
* Foamix reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update
* Q1 loss per share $0.39
* Q1 revenue $927,000 versus $745,000
Says as of march 31, 2017, we had cash and investments of $118.7 million, compared with $131.0 million as of december 31, 2016
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
