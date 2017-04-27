UPDATE 1-Amazon CEO Bezos asks Twitter followers how to donate his money
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
April 27 Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 70.4 percent y/y at 1.1 billion yuan ($159.62 million)
* Says 2016 net profit up 31.3 percent y/y at 4.5 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qaotYq; bit.ly/2oOC0kO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8915 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
NEW YORK, June 15 Bitcoin fell to a three-week low on Thursday as investors took profits partly in response to a bearish report from Goldman Sachs as well as concerns about a Chinese bitcoin miner's plan to undertake a "hard fork" that will result in a split in the digital currency.
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing