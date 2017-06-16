BRIEF-Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 28
June 22Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology Co Ltd :
June 16 Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says shareholder Gio2 Hong Kong Holdings plans to unload entire 6.8 percent stake in the company within six months
* Says shareholder Power Star Holdings (Hongkong) plans to unload entire 7.4 percent stake in the company within six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sG5Hts; bit.ly/2ry3QqN
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 22Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology Co Ltd :
* INTUITIVE AERIAL HAS RECEIVED A FIRST ORDER FOR THE COMPANY'S NEW NEWTON C FROM JAPANESE COMPANY SANWA
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple , said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.