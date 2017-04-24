April 24Focus Technology Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 100 percent to 150 percent, or to be 38.2 million yuan to 47.8 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 19.1 million yuan

* Says steady business growth is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WhxeQG

