* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24Focus Technology Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 100 percent to 150 percent, or to be 38.2 million yuan to 47.8 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 19.1 million yuan
* Says steady business growth is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WhxeQG
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
