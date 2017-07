July 21 (Reuters) - Focus Ventures Ltd:

* Focus Ventures Ltd - announce that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Keytrade A.G.

* Focus Ventures Ltd - MOU for off-take of phosphate rock from company's bayovar 12 phosphate project in Northern Peru

* Focus Ventures- Keytrade will purchaseup to 1 million metric tons per annum of rock phosphate from future production from bayovar 12 project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: