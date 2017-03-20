March 20 Focusrite Plc:

* Revenue is expected to be approximately £32.0 million for six months ended 28 february 2017, up from £25.9 million in same period last year

* Cash conversion was also strong for hy and as at 28 february 2017 net cash was £9.4 million, compared with £4.0 million on 29 february 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)