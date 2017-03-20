BRIEF-Cypressfirst believes Cypress Semiconductor's board needs further change
* Cypressfirst says it continues to believe that Cypress Semiconductor board needs further change - SEC filing
March 20 Focusrite Plc:
* Revenue is expected to be approximately £32.0 million for six months ended 28 february 2017, up from £25.9 million in same period last year
* Cash conversion was also strong for hy and as at 28 february 2017 net cash was £9.4 million, compared with £4.0 million on 29 february 2016
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 8,608.35 times amount on offer
* SecureAuth launches advanced security for Microsoft's office 365