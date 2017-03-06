BRIEF-Huafa Industrial's Wuhan property unit gets capital boost of 3.0 bln yuan
* Says Wuhan-based property unit gets capital boost of 3.0 billion yuan ($440.26 million)
March 6 Insurance company Folksam says:
* Will sell 25.6 million stocks in Swedbank, 2.3 percent of Swedbank stock capital, in a bookbuilding process aimed at institutional investors.
* Says will own 7.0 percent of stocks in Swedbank after sale.
* Says ownership in Swedbank remains at a long term basis, but now is the right time to reduce ownership. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
* Says Wuhan-based property unit gets capital boost of 3.0 billion yuan ($440.26 million)
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
June 16 Britain's telecoms regulator said on Friday it fined mobile network operator Three 1.9 million pounds ($2.43 million) for failing temporarily to provide emergency call service.