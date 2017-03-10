March 10 Fonciere Atland SA:

* FY revenue 16.7 million euros ($17.68 million) versus 13.1 million euros year ago

* FY net profit group share 9.1 million euros versus 2.7 million euros year ago

* Dividend proposal at 5.20 euros per share

* FY EBITDA 8.2 million euros versus 7.5 million euros year ago

* In medium term aims to manage portfolio of more than 3.0 billion euros, of which 1.5 billion euros held as share of company, while maintaining an ltv of less than 50 pct

* Intends to proceed with capital increase for gross amount (nominal amount and issue premium included) of approximately 100 million euros in Q2 2017

* In 2017 is expected to deliver two outdoor shopping centers totaling 51,000 m² (48,700 m² of which are held as assets for investment of 65 million euros for co)

* In 2017 projects to launch sites of 4 projects representing total 139.000m² (of which 118.000 m² conserved in heritage for investment of 203 million euros for company)