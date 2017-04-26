UPDATE 1-Unicaja pushes ahead with listing, shrugs off Spanish banking troubles
* Bank would be valued at 1.7 blns-2.3 bln (Adds details, background)
April 26 Fonciere Des Regions SA:
* Q1 rental income, group share, of EUR 145.4 million ($158.1 million), increase of 4.0 percent and of 1.7 percent on like-for-like scope
* Q1 occupancy rate at 96.6 percent
* Confirms its target of growth for rental income for 2017 as whole of between 1.5 percent and 2.0 percent on like-for-like scope Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank would be valued at 1.7 blns-2.3 bln (Adds details, background)
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a tender offer for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, June 15 A proposed law before Ireland's parliament to hand the national central bank powers to intervene in the mortgage market would likely make it less attractive for badly needed new mortgage providers, the country's competition watchdog said on Thursday.