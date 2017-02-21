Feb 21 Fonciere des Regions SA:

* Strengthens partnernship with B&B Hotels with renewal of 158 leases in France and further development of brand in Europe

* Under this agreement, co's residual terms on leases are now for a period of 11.5 years versus 10.4 years at end 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)