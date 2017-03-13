UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 13 Fonciere Euris SA:
* FY recurring operating income 1.05 billion euros ($1.12 billion) versus 1.08 billion euros year ago
* FY revenue 36.79 billion euros versus 36.01 billion euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 2.15 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/2nxkUqs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources