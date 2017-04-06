April 6 Fonfun Corp

* Says second biggest shareholder Resort&Medical Co.,Ltd. decreased voting power in the company to 0 percent, from 19 percent (530,000 shares)

* Says Hill & Partners Inc. increased voting power in the company to 19 percent (530,000 shares), up from 0 percent

* Change occurred on March 31

