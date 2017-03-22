March 22 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

* Milk price panel appointments

* Scott St John has been appointed to milk price panel replacing Clinton Dines, from 1 April 2017

* Ashley Waugh has been appointed to milk price panel to replace Michael Spaans who stepped down from Fonterra board

* Jackson remains as a member of milk price panel

* St John has also been appointed as chairman of panel replacing David Jackson