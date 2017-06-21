UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd :
* Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited - global dairy update June 2017
* Co's New Zealand milk collection for the season ended 31 May 2017 was 1,526 million kgms, down 3% on last season
* Total New Zealand milk production in April was up 6% compared to the same month last year
* Forecast Fonterra Milk Collection in New Zealand for the 2017/18 season is 1,575 million kgms. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources