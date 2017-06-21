June 22 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd :

* Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited - global dairy update June 2017

* Co's New Zealand milk collection for the season ended 31 May 2017 was 1,526 million kgms, down 3% on last season

* Total New Zealand milk production in April was up 6% compared to the same month last year

* Forecast Fonterra Milk Collection in New Zealand for the 2017/18 season is 1,575 million kgms.