May 24 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

* Fonterra lifts farmgate milk price and updates on earnings

* Fonterra co-operative group today increased its 2016/17 forecast farmgate milk price by 15 cents to $6.15 per kgms

* Confirmed its forecast earnings per share range of 45 to 55 cents for 2017 FY, as it continues to target a FY dividend of 40 cents per share

* Stronger production in March and April has partly offset lower peak milk production and collections are now expected to be down 3 pct for season

* Is forecasting an improved farmgate milk price of $6.50 per kgms for 2018 season

* "We are on track to exceed our target of moving an additional 400 million lme into higher value products by year-end"

* "Capital expenditure is in line with expectations and expected to reduce in 2017/18 year"

* Gearing is forecast to be in target range of 40 pct -45 pct at conclusion of year

* "While there is work to be done in final quarter outlook for earnings remains achievable"

* Revenue of $13.9 billion for first nine months of 2016/17 is up 8 pct on same period last year, as a result of higher milk prices

