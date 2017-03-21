March 22 Fonterra:

* Interim dividend of 20 cents per share - to be paid in april

* Sees 2017 forecast farmgate milk price $6.00 per kgms

* Sees 2017 forecast cash payout $6.40 after retentions

* HY net profit after tax (NPAT) NZ$418 million, up 2%

* HY revenue $9.2 billion, up 5%

* "See some challenges and opportunities ahead in second half"

* FY revised forecast earnings per share range of 45 to 55 cents

* For FY "continuing to have confidence in achieving a target dividend of 40 cents per share"

* "Are well on track to achieve our target of an additional 400 million LME to higher value products by year end"

* "Fundamentals of dairy are strong but there will be ongoing volatility in our global markets"

* "Co-operative will continue to offer a dividend reinvestment plan"

* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: