UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Food Idea Holdings Ltd
* Discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of properties
* Deal at a total consideration of HK$25 million
* Purchasers, being indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of co, have entered into provisional agreement with vendor, an independent third party
* Says asset wheel limited to sell and units of co as purchasers to acquire properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources