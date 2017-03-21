March 21 Food Idea Holdings Ltd:

* Expected to record a loss before tax of approximately HK$288 million for year ended 31 december 2016

* Expected result due to decrease in fair value of certain financial assets at FVTPL

* Group is expected to recognise a share of loss of an associate of approximately hk$35 million for year ended 31 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: