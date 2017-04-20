UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Foot Locker Inc
* Foot Locker, Inc. updates outlook for first quarter and full year 2017
* Foot Locker Inc says expects earnings in Q1 ending April 29 to be equal to or slightly below last year's record earnings, or $1.36 to $1.39 per share
* Comparable store sales in Q1 are expected to increase at a low-single digit percentage rate
* Updated its Q1 and full year 2017 outlook in light of previously noted slow start to fiscal year in February
* Foot Locker - Sluggish Q1 is expected to result in revised full-year earnings per share percentage increase in mid-single digits, excluding 53(rd) week
* Foot Locker - Delay in issuance of majority of income tax refund checks until after nba all-star game signifcantly affected Feb comparable store sales
* Foot Locker Inc says "disappointed in overall sales performance in Q1" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources