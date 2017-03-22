March 22 Fope SpA:

* FY revenues: 23.1 million euros ($24.97 million), up 10.3 pct (FY 2015: 20.9 million euros)

* FY net profit: 1.1 million euros, up 7.9 pct (FY 2015: 1.0 million euros)

* Also on the positive trend of the first months of 2017, for the current year it is estimated growth in sales volume and a positive financial result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9251 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)