June 28 Ford Motor Co:
* Ford Motor- announcing a field service action to correct
a driveshaft issue in certain model year 2015 through 2017
transit vans - SEC filing
* Ford Motor Co - cost of the action is estimated to be $142
million and will be incurred by our North America business unit
- sec filing
* Ford Motor- updates, if any, to guidance for full-year
2017 total co adjusted pre-tax profit will be provided in
connection with earnings results for Q2 2017
