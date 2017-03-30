Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
March 30 Ford of Canada :
* Ford invests c$500 million for research and development in canada; doubles connectivity team and opens new research and engineering centre in ottawa
* Oakville assembly complex will continue to upgrade facilities to support production of one of ford's crossover utilities, the ford edge
* New Ottawa research and development will focus on research and development across infotainment, in-vehicle modems, gateway modules, driver-assist features and autonomous vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approval a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.
BERLIN, June 14 Germany's federal government is against individual states and cities banning cars with diesel engines to reduce pollution, a transport ministry spokesman said on Wednesday following reports that local authorities in Munich are considering such a step.