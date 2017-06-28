June 28 Ford Motor Co:
* Ford issues one safety recall and two safety compliance
recalls in North America
* Ford Motor Co - issuing a safety compliance recall for
four ford police interceptor utility vehicles in U.S. to repair
second row seat attachment studs
* Ford says issuing safety recall for about 400,000 2015-17
ford transit van/bus vehicles with medium, long, extended
wheelbases, chassis cab/cutaways with medium wheelbases
* Ford Motor Co - issuing a safety compliance recall for
three Ford Escape vehicles in the U.S. to replace driver knee
airbag modules
* Ford Motor Co - not aware of any accidents or injuries
associated with issue regarding 2016 ford escape vehicles
* Ford Motor Co - Ford is not aware of any accidents or
injuries associated with 2015-17 Ford Transit van/bus vehicles
issue
* Ford says not aware of any accidents or injuries
associated with the issue related to 2017 ford police
interceptor utility vehicles
Source text (ford.to/2uhIT0b)
Further company coverage: