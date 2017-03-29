Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 29 Ford Motor Co:
* Ford issues three safety recalls and one safety compliance recall in North America
* Ford Motor Co - in the affected vehicles, a lack of coolant circulation could cause an engine to overheat, resulting in a crack in the cylinder head
* Ford -issues safety recall for some 2013-15 Ford Escape, Ford Fiesta ST, Ford Fusion, Ford Transit Connect 1.6-liter GTDi vehicles for under-hood fire risk
* Ford -issuing recall in North America for about 230,000 2014 Ford Escape, 2014-15 Ford Fiesta ST, 2013-14 Ford Fusion, 2013-15 Ford Transit Connect vehicles
* Ford Motor says expands safety recall for certain 2014 Ford Fiesta, 2013-14 Ford Fusion and 2013-14 Lincoln Mkz vehicles to replace door latches
* Ford Motor Co - aware of 29 reports of fire associated with the affected vehicles equipped with 1.6-liter GTDi engines in United States, Canada
* Ford Motor says expanding a previously announced safety recall regarding door latches to include approximately 211,000 more vehicles
* Ford Motor says not aware of any accidents/injuries associated with door latches issue in vehicles included in the supplement to safety action 15s16
* Ford Motor Co - issues safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Ford Edge vehicles to repair windshield header welds
* Ford motor says issuing a safety compliance recall for approximately 548 2017 Ford F-450 and F-550 vehicles to replace the driveshaft
* Ford Motor says not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the driveshaft issue
* Ford Motor Co - Ford is issuing a safety compliance recall for approximately 111 2017 ford edge vehicles for missing windshield header welds
* Ford Motor Co - not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with recall of certain 2017 Ford Edge vehicles to repair windshield header welds Source text: (ford.to/2niVMEh) Further company coverage:
