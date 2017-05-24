May 24 Ford Motor Co:

* Ford issues two safety compliance recalls in North America

* Ford - issues recall for certain 2015-17 Ford F-150 and 2017 F-250 to F-550 vehicles equipped with Ford aftermarket chrome exterior door handle covers

* Ford Motor says not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with issue leading to recall of certain 2017 Ford F-150‍​, explorer and super duty

* Ford - issuing safety compliance recall for about 2,500 2017 Ford F-150, explorer, super duty vehicles

* Ford Motor - not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with issue leading to recall of certain 2015-17 Ford F-150, 2017 F-250 to F-550 vehicles

* Ford - recall for certain 2015-17 Ford F-150 and 2017 F-250 to F-550 vehicles involves approximately 551 vehicles in North America

* Ford -recall for 2017 Ford F-150,explorer,super duty vehicles for inadequate weld between driver seat back & manually operated seat back recliner mechanism