May 24 Ford Motor Co:
* Ford issues two safety compliance recalls in North America
* Ford - issues recall for certain 2015-17 Ford F-150 and
2017 F-250 to F-550 vehicles equipped with Ford aftermarket
chrome exterior door handle covers
* Ford - issuing safety compliance recall for about 2,500
2017 Ford F-150, explorer, super duty vehicles
* Ford -recall for 2017 Ford F-150,explorer,super duty
vehicles for inadequate weld between driver seat back & manually
operated seat back recliner mechanism
Source text: (ford.to/2qVuTdW)
