April 27 Ford Motor Co:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.40; Q1 adjusted earnings per
share $0.39; Q1 revenue $39.15 billion versus $37.72 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $34.71
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says "2017 company outlook consistent with previous
guidance"
* For 2017, continue to expect total company adjusted
pre-tax profit to be about $9 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.56, revenue view $142.01
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect FY cost efficiencies of nearly $3 billion to mostly
offset costs outside of investments in emerging opportunities
* Q1 automotive revenue $36.48 billion versus $35.26 billion
* Says Q1 automotive results were driven by North America;
Europe and Asia-Pacific were also profitable
