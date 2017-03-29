Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
March 29 Ford Motor Co:
* Ford Motor Co - cost of recalls is estimated to be about $295 million
* Ford - cost of recalls will be incurred primarily by North America, Europe business units and included in Q1 2017 adjusted pre-tax results - SEC filing
* Ford Motor Co - cost of recalls was included in EPS guidance for Q1 2017, total co adjusted pre-tax profit guidance for full-year 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2ngCOxg) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approval a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.
BERLIN, June 14 Germany's federal government is against individual states and cities banning cars with diesel engines to reduce pollution, a transport ministry spokesman said on Wednesday following reports that local authorities in Munich are considering such a step.