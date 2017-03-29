March 29 Ford Motor Co:

* Ford Motor Co - cost of recalls is estimated to be about $295 million

* Ford - cost of recalls will be incurred primarily by North America, Europe business units and included in Q1 2017 adjusted pre-tax results - SEC filing

* Ford Motor Co - cost of recalls was included in EPS guidance for Q1 2017, total co adjusted pre-tax profit guidance for full-year 2017