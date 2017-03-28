March 28 Ford Motor Co:
* Says investing $1.2 billion in three Michigan facilities
* Says investing $850 million in Michigan assembly plant to
retool plant to build new Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco
* Says also plans to create or retain 130 jobs, invest $150
million to expand capacity for engine components for vehicles at
Romeo engine plant
* Ford's announced investments in Michigan assembly plant
and Romeo Engine plant were part of negotiations with United
Auto Workers Union in 2015
* Says in addition, investing $200 million for advanced data
center; new data center will be located at company's Flat Rock
assembly plant
