April 28 Ford Motor Co:

* On April 28, company entered into thirteenth amendment to its credit agreement dated as of December 15, 2006 - SEC filing

* As a result of the thirteenth amendment, the existing credit agreement has been amended effective as of April 28, 2017 - SEC filing

* As a result of the thirteenth amendment, lenders have maintained total revolving commitments of $13.4 billion

* Allocation of $3 billion of commitments to Ford Credit on an irrevocable and exclusive basis remains in place

* Under amendment, maturity dates have been extended by one year to April 30, 2022 for 75% of the $13.4 billion commitments

* Under amendment, maturity dates have been extended by one year to April 30, 2020 for 25% of the $13.4 billion commitments