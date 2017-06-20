June 20 Ford Motor Co:
* Says investing $900 million in Kentucky truck plant for
plant upgrades to build new Ford Expedition and Lincoln
Navigator
* Says production of next-generation Ford Focus begins in H2
2019, with models coming from company’s existing focus plants
globally
* Says Focus model for North America will be globally
sourced primarily from China rather than Hermosillo, Mexico
* Says most new North American Focus models initially will
come from China, with additional variants coming from Europe
later
* Says no U.S. hourly employees will be out of a job tied to
new manufacturing plan for Focus model
* Says production of current North American Focus models at
Michigan assembly plant continues through mid-2018
* Says new North America Focus production plan saves $1
billion in investment costs versus original plan of $500 million
savings announced earlier this year
