Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
April 6 Ford Motor Co
* Says will hire an additional 976 people to help production of its smaller sport utility vehicle EcoSport at its Romanian unit Automobile Craiova.
* Says current staff at Automobile Craiova stands at 2,715.
* Says production of EcoSport will start in the fall of 2017.
* Says investment to build the vehicle is of up to 200 million euros ($213.00 million).
* Says will continue to assess the possibility of building new products at its Craiova plant to make full use of existing output and technology while holding "productive talks" with the Romanian government over improving infrastructure and logistics. ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
BERLIN, June 14 Germany's federal government is against individual states and cities banning cars with diesel engines to reduce pollution, a transport ministry spokesman said on Wednesday following reports that local authorities in Munich are considering such a step.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $113.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S