UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Foreland Fabrictech Holdings Ltd :
* Pdf 1: Foreland Fabrictech Hlds Ltd (Proposed Acquisition And Diversification)
* Entered into equity transfer agreement and confirmation agreement with Lin Yungong and Lin Wuqun
* Purchase consideration for proposed acquisition is RMB11.1 million
* Foreland Fabrictech says deal in relation to acquisition by co from vendors of entire issued and paid-up share capital of Liancheng Lianxiangyuan Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources