May 4 Foreland Fabrictech Holdings Ltd :

* Pdf 1: Foreland Fabrictech Hlds Ltd (Proposed Acquisition And Diversification)

* Entered into equity transfer agreement and confirmation agreement with Lin Yungong and Lin Wuqun

* Purchase consideration for proposed acquisition is RMB11.1 million

* Foreland Fabrictech says deal in relation to acquisition by co from vendors of entire issued and paid-up share capital of Liancheng Lianxiangyuan Co