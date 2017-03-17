BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 17 Foresight Energy Lp
* Foresight energy lp announces pricing of second lien senior secured notes private offering
* Foresight energy lp- have priced offering of 11.5% second lien senior secured notes due 2023 in an aggregate principal amount of $450 million
* Foresight energy - priced previously announced offering of 11.5% second lien senior secured notes due 2023 inaggregate principal amount of $450 million
* Foresight energy lp- also announced that it has agreed to terms on an $825 million senior secured first-priority five-year term loan
* Foresight energy lp-agreed to terms on an $825 million senior secured first-priority 5-year term loan, increase of $75 million from previously announced size
* Foresight energy lp- to use net proceeds from notes and borrowings under term loan to refinance indebtedness , among other things
* Foresight energy lp - has agreed to terms on a $170 million senior secured first-priority four-year revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V