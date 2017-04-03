April 3 Foresight Energy Lp

* Foresight Energy LP - on March 28, 2017, Christopher Cline resigned from board, and from his role as principal strategy advisor - SEC filing

* Foresight Energy LP - in connection with departure of Cline, effective March 28, 2017, Robert Moore will serve as chairman of board