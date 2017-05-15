BRIEF-First Mutual Holdings contemplates acquisition of controlling interest in co in insurance sector
* Says co is contemplating acquisition of controlling interest in a company in insurance sector
May 15 Forest City Realty Trust Inc
* Forest City Realty Trust - entered MoU relating to proposed settlement of a putative consolidated class action, derivative litigation pending in maryland
* Forest City Realty Trust - consolidated class action and derivative litigation was filed challenging proposed reclassification
* Forest City Realty Trust - MoU provides for settlement and dismissal of action with prejudice, along with complete release all claims Source text: (bit.ly/2r87eaF) Further company coverage:
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
* Sydney, Melbourne house prices have doubled since 2009 (Adds more Moody's comment, details)