FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Forest products group SCA H1 core profit matches expectations
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 21, 2017 / 6:09 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Forest products group SCA H1 core profit matches expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Svenska Cellulosa Sca Ab

* Sca ab h1 net sales increased 7% to sek 8,191m

* Sca ab h1 adjusted ebitda increased 2% to sek 1,634m

* Sca ab h1 operating profit amounted to sek 949m

* Reuters poll: sca jan-june adjusted ebitda seen at sek 1.6 ebit seen at sek 1.0 billion, sales at sek 8.0 billion

* Sca ab says general market conditions for forest industry products are relatively strong with high demand in china, north america and europe

* Sca ab says exception is publication papers, which have been adversely impacted by a continued structural decline

* Sca ab says end september/early october 2017 there will be maintenance stops at the kraftliner mill in obbola (paper). In the fourth quarter, there will be a maintenance stop at östrand (pulp) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.