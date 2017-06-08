BRIEF-Dongxing Securities says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 8 Forestar Group Inc
* Forestar board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from D.R. Horton could reasonably be expected to lead to a “superior proposal”
* Forestar Group Inc - Forestar still remains subject to merger agreement with starwood Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
SEOUL, June 22 South Korea's central bank on Thursday warned that the number of households vulnerable to debt defaults could rise as the debt-servicing capacity comes under strain amid rising interest rates.
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes