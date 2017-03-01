BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
March 1 Forestar Group Inc:
* Forestar Group Inc provides additional information on execution of key initiatives and reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.02 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share $1.03
* Qtrly total revenues $64.5 million versus $105.4 million
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million