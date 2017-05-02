May 2 ForFarmers Nv:

* Reg-ForFarmers n.v.: ForFarmers initiates announced share buy-back programme of its own shares

* On 26 April 2017, annual general meeting of shareholders authorised ForFarmers n.v. ("ForFarmers") to initiate a programme to repurchase its own shares

* Will repurchase its own shares for a period of 18 months for (a) an amount between 40 million euros and 60 million euros ($43.65 million and $65.48 million)