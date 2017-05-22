BRIEF-BlackBerry says eight nominees of co were elected directors until next annual meeting
* 8 nominees of co were elected as directors to serve until next annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Forgame Holdings Ltd
* Group expects a improvement in its net operational loss position of about 75% to 79% for six months ending 30 june 2017
* Expected operational net loss for hy ranges from about RMB14.0 million to RMB16.0 million
* Expects to record a smaller net investment loss for six months ending 30 june 2017 ranging from nil to about rmb2.0 million
* Expected improvement in net operational loss position is primarily attributable to increase in roi of group's flagship game, liberators
* Group is expected to record a net loss ranging from approximately RMB14.0 million to RMB18.0 million for six months ending 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Apple Inc will soon start selling wireless plans from Virgin Mobile USA, the first new carrier offered by the iPhone maker's since 2013, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.