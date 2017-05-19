May 19 Forgame Holdings Ltd

* Expects a substantial improvement in its net operational loss position of approximately 75% to 79% for six months ending 30 June 2017

* Expected results due to an increase in ROI (return on investment) of group's flagship game, Liberators

* Expected to record a net loss ranging from approximately RMB14.0 million to RMB18.0 million for six months ending 30 June 2017

* Group also expects to record a much smaller net investment loss for six months ending 30 June 2017 ranging from nil to about RMB2.0 million