May 19 Forgame Holdings Ltd
* Expects a substantial improvement in its net operational
loss position of approximately 75% to 79% for six months ending
30 June 2017
* Expected results due to an increase in ROI (return on
investment) of group's flagship game, Liberators
* Expected to record a net loss ranging from approximately
RMB14.0 million to RMB18.0 million for six months ending 30 June
2017
* Group also expects to record a much smaller net investment
loss for six months ending 30 June 2017 ranging from nil to
about RMB2.0 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: