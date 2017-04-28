BRIEF-Intel says Israel restrictive trade practices law approves proposed Mobileye deal
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
April 28 Forgame Holdings Ltd
* Company entered into mou with vendor in relation to possible acquisition of no less than 50% of equity interests in target business
* MOU with Yinker Inc. In relation to possible acquisition of no less than 50% of equity interests in internet finance business Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2pbmYbu] Further company coverage:
* Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S