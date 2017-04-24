BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 FORMPIPE SOFTWARE AB:
* Q1 EBITDA SEK 18.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 16.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 94.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 87.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT SEK 2.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2q5LW9G Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group