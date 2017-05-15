France, banks, retail rebound make for bright start for European shares
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
May 15 Forterra Inc
* Forterra announces its first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 sales $338.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $338.6 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Forterra Inc - company does not anticipate providing an annual or quarterly guidance going forward
* Forterra Inc - expects that net income for Q2 of 2017 will range from $3.0 million to $10.0 million
* Forterra Inc - sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA $50.0 million to $60.0 million
* Forterra - decline in net sales excluding acquisitions was due to a more typical winter in Q1 2017 and impact of heavy rain and flooding in California
* Forterra - Expects costs associated with growth, other initiatives, integration activities. Sarbanes-Oxley act compliance to result in lower YoY results in H1
* Forterra - initiatives expected to contribute towards ability to achieve 2019 target of 400 basis point expansion in income from operations as a percent of sales as compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.
PARIS, June 19 Two aircraft leasing companies kicked off orders for the newly launched Boeing 737 MAX 10 on Monday.