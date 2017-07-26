BRIEF-Fortinet Q2 earnings per share $0.13

July 26 (Reuters) - Fortinet Inc

* Fortinet reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 revenue $363.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $361.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fortinet Inc qtrly billings of $426.9 million, up 14% year over year

* Fortinet Inc sees q3 of 2017 billings in range of $417.0 million to $427.0 million

* Fortinet Inc sees Q3 of 2017 revenue in range of $367.0 million to $373.0 million

* Fortinet Inc sees Q3 of 2017 non-gaap earnings per share of $0.22 to $0.23

* Fortinet Inc sees full year 2017 billings in range of $1.775 billion to $1.795 billion

* Fortinet Inc sees full year 2017 revenue in range of $1.487 billion to $1.495 billion

* Fortinet INC sees full year 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.94-$0.96

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $372.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $372.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S