GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by weak oil; Treasury yield curve flattens
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (T(Updates to close of U.S. trading))
May 30 Fortinet Inc:
* Increased size of board from eight to nine directors and filled newly created vacancy on board by appointing Peter D. Cohen to join board Source text: (bit.ly/2qysRgN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (T(Updates to close of U.S. trading))
* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces USD$500,000 royalty agreement with Frequentz Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Oracle Corp's quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates as the business software maker's big push towards cloud-based products and services paid off.