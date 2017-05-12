May 12 Fortis Inc

* Fortis and teck announce waneta dam agreement

* Fortis inc- teck expects to realize a net book gain of approximately $800 million on the closing of the transaction

* Fortis - fortis will buy teck's two-thirds interest in waneta dam and related transmission assets in british columbia, canada, for $1.2 billion cash

* Fortis inc - fortis will finance the transaction through a combination of cash on hand, debt and equity

* Fortis inc - the waneta dam will operate as a non-regulated energy infrastructure subsidiary of fortis inc

* Fortis inc- the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share

* Fortis inc - under agreement, teck metals ltd. Will be granted a 20-year lease to use co's two-thirds interest in waneta

* Fortis - teck has committed $174 million for second new acid plant which is currently under construction and scheduled to be operational in summer 2019

* Fortis inc - teck metals will have an option to extend the lease for a further 10 years at comparable rates

* Fortis - no cash tax will be payable on the proceeds from the deal

* Fortis inc - teck will pay a break fee to fortis in event bc hydro exercises its right of first offer