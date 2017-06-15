BRIEF-Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient and Topicort cream in U.S.
* Says Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient cream and Topicort cream in the U.S.
June 15 Fortis Healthcare Ltd
* Clarifies on news item IHH team in India to discuss Fortis deal
* Co still evaluating best possible way to raise funds; no firm decision has been approved by the board in this regard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient cream and Topicort cream in the U.S.
* Says co has suspended operation of its dividend reinvestment plan until further notice
* HUMANA CONTINUES TO RUN KAVLAGÅRDEN AFTER WINNING QUALITY PROCUREMENT