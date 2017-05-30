May 30 Fortis Healthcare Ltd:

* March quarter consol net loss 375.2 million rupees

* March quarter consol total income 11.60 billion rupees

* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 876 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was INR 10.89 billion